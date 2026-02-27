MITRE has established the MITRE ATT&CK Advisory Council, an independent body to support the long-term sustainability, integrity and global impact of the MITRE ATT&CK program.

The council will provide strategic guidance and identify emerging risks, opportunities and trends across the cybersecurity landscape as threat actors continue to evolve their tactics, MITRE said Wednesday

“The Advisory Council ensures that ATT&CK continues to evolve with input from the experts who rely on it every day, helping us maintain a trusted, actionable, and globally relevant framework for defending against cyber threats,” Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at MITRE, stated.

Who Are the Members of the MITRE ATT&CK Advisory Council?

The advisory council brings together leaders from government, industry and academia.

What Is MITRE ATT&CK?

MITRE ATT&CK is a globally accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. It provides a common language for threat-informed defense and serves as a foundation for threat models and cybersecurity methodologies used by government, private-sector and cybersecurity product organizations.

The framework has also inspired additional domain-specific resources, such as MITRE’s Adversarial Actions in Digital Asset Payment Technologies, or AADAPT, framework to mitigate cybersecurity risks in cryptocurrency and digital financial systems.

In early 2026, MITRE launched the Embedded Systems Threat Matrix, developed with the U.S. Air Force’s Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapon Systems. The framework focuses on safeguarding embedded systems supporting critical infrastructure and defense technologies.