MITRE has published a new framework to aid in the mitigation of risks associated with digital financial systems such as cryptocurrency.

Published Monday, the Adversarial Actions in Digital Asset Payment Technologies, or AADAPT, is designed to provide developers, policymakers and financial institutions with information and a detailed methodology for identifying, analyzing and addressing cyberthreats.

What is AADAPT?

AADAPT is modeled after ATT&CK, a global resource for adversary tactics and techniques that have been observed in the real world. It was developed in response to the increasingly widespread use of cryptocurrency and the growing volume of sophisticated techniques that malicious actors use to exploit vulnerabilities.

“Digital payment assets like cryptocurrency are set to transform the future of global finance, but their security challenges cannot be ignored,” commented Wen Masters, vice president of cyber technologies at MITRE.

The new framework is sectioned depending on the type of attack, such as fraud, credential access, lateral movement and defense evasion. One example is the partial payment attack , in which an adversary pays only a portion of the specified amount during a transaction.

“With AADAPT, MITRE is empowering stakeholders to adopt robust security measures that not only safeguard their assets but also build trust across the ecosystem,” added Masters.