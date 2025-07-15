Chad Barrs, a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in program management, shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has been appointed vice president of programs at Leonardo Electronics US.
Chad Barr’s Career Highlights
Before joining the Leonardo division, Barrs worked at System & Technology Research for nearly four years. He most recently served as VP of programs and a member of the systems development division’s leadership team tasked with overseeing initiatives to advance program management practices across all SDD programs.
Barrs had also been a chief engineer at L3Harris Technologies‘ subsidiary L3Harris SSG, where he spearheaded the development of technical strategies for the company’s programs from pre-award concept development to product support. He also served as director of engineering and research and development for L3Harris’ advanced programs division, ensuring best practice engineering methods are implemented while directing the strategic business development and program management for the Special Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance capability. Barrs served as an engineer when he joined L3Harris in 2000.