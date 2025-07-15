Chad Barrs , a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in program management, shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has been appointed vice president of programs at Leonardo Electronics US .

Chad Barr’s Career Highlights

Before joining the Leonardo division, Barrs worked at System & Technology Research for nearly four years. He most recently served as VP of programs and a member of the systems development division’s leadership team tasked with overseeing initiatives to advance program management practices across all SDD programs.