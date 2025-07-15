True Zero Technologies has appointed Ret. Brig. Gen. Kevin Nally as its new strategic executive adviser. Nally brings to his new position over 40 years of experience in leadership roles within the U.S. Marine Corps, Department of Defense and U.S. Secret Service, True Zero Technologies said Thursday.

Who Is Kevin Nally?

Nally previously served as chief information officer and director of command, control, communications and computers in the U.S. Marine Corps, during which he led global IT modernization, secure communications and cyber readiness initiatives in support of national defense missions. He also served as deputy commanding general of Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command and helped shape cybersecurity operations across the DOD.

Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, Nally became the CIO of the U.S. Secret Service. In this role, he led the agency’s cybersecurity modernization efforts and secure communications planning for national security events.

“Kevin brings unmatched operational depth and strategic clarity to our team,” said Carl Salzano, CEO and co-founder of True Zero. “His leadership in both the Marine Corps and the Secret Service has shaped how this nation approaches secure operations. More importantly, he leads with humility, character and purpose – values that are foundational to who we are as a company.”

Nally’s Responsibilities as Strategic Adviser

At True Zero Technologies, Nally will advise the company leadership on corporate strategy, market expansion, stakeholder engagement and the development of cybersecurity services across federal; state, local and education; and commercial markets. He will also play a key role in mentoring emerging leaders and shaping innovation within the company.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving this country in uniform and as a civilian,” said Nally. “What attracted me to True Zero is their mission-first mindset and the integrity of their leadership. I’ve worked alongside them for years, and joining this team formally is an exciting next chapter. I look forward to helping shape the company’s continued growth and impact.”

According to Mike Fluharty, president at True Zero, Nally’s background leading emerging enterprise IT and cybersecurity for some of the most sensitive missions in government will support the company’s growth.

“His influence will strengthen our strategic posture, sharpen our delivery, and reinforce our culture of purposeful leadership,” he added.