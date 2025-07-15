The U.S. Navy has received the future USS Pierre , the last Independence-variant littoral combat ship, from Austal USA .

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit and be a part of the conversation as government, military and industry leaders discuss the latest technological advancements, challenges and initiatives of the U.S. Navy.

Significant Achievement for Austal USA

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said Friday that USS Pierre, with registry number LCS 38, is the second ship it has delivered in less than a month and the 19th Independence-variant LCS delivered by the company to the Navy over the past 15 years.

Prior to the delivery, acceptance trials were conducted during the week of June 9 to evaluate the ship’s systems and equipment. This was followed by the signing of the delivery documents. With the completion of the delivery, LCS 38’s pre-commissioning unit will now focus on preparing the ship for fleet introduction.

USS Pierre’s Christening & Keel Laying Ceremonies

The future USS Pierre, named after South Dakota’s capital city, had its keel laying ceremony in June 2023 and christening in May 2024.

“The delivery of the future USS Pierre will be one of our most memorable milestone achievements as it marks the conclusion of Austal USA’s Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship program,” said Michelle Kruger , president of Austal USA.

“Our shipbuilding team has poured years of dedication, innovation and manufacturing excellence into this ship and the results are evident,” she added.