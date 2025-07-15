Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle, said the company and the General Services Administration partnered to help federal agencies move their on-premises Oracle products and third-party databases to Oracle Cloud to drive government technology modernization and generate savings for taxpayers.

In a blog post published Monday, two-time Wash100 awardee Lynch wrote that GSA will also transition its systems to Oracle Cloud under the partnership.

Access to AI-Enabled Cloud Infrastructure & Offerings

According to the Oracle executive, federal agencies could gain access to the company’s second-generation cloud that features built-in security and leverages artificial intelligence to help manage finance, data, human capital management and other mission-critical operations while achieving cost savings.

Lynch noted that AI is fully integrated into Oracle’s application suites, enabling agency customers to accelerate workflows “without the hallucinations and loss of data control that come with bolt-on AI solutions.”

GSA Agreement Includes Discount on Oracle’s License-Based Tech

The EVP said the partnership with GSA offers agencies a 75 percent discount on Oracle’s license-based technologies for six months to ensure that federal missions running on-premises can benefit from the latest security enhancements and innovations.

According to Lynch, the Oracle-GSA agreement also includes white-glove migration services, support discounts and removal of data egress fees for agencies as they move government workloads between FedRAMP-certified cloud service providers.