IonQ Appoints Paul Dacier as Chief Legal Officer

Quantum computing technology company IonQ has appointed seasoned lawyer Paul Dacier as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary. He is bringing to the roles more than 35 years of legal, executive and board experience, the company said Monday.

Dacier’s Legal Experience

Immediately before joining IonQ, Dacier was a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, providing legal advice to C-suite executives and members of company boards. His previous work experience also includes more than 25 years serving as general counsel of EMC Corp., where he handled the company’s global legal matters.

In addition, Dacier is the current non-executive chairman of the board of directors at the Dublin, Ireland-based AerCap Holdings, where he started earlier as a board member in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also a member of the board at Progress Software, serving as chairman of its nominating and corporate governance committee.

Dacier succeeds Stacey Giamalis, who will hold an advisory role in the company for up to 90 days to enable a smooth transition.

IonQ Head’s Remarks on Appointment

Niccolo de Masi, IonQ’s CEO, stressed that Dacier will provide a boost to the company’s efforts to accelerate growth and drive value for customers and shareholders.

“Paul has an incredible track record of counseling technology companies during periods of significant growth, both organically and through sizeable acquisitions,” the IonQ head remarked. He also conveyed the company’s confidence that Dacier’s addition to the IonQ team will support the recent momentum built in their ecosystem strategy.