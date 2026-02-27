Air Force Designates Leidos Small Cruise Missile as AGM-190A

The U.S. Air Force has formally designated Leidos’ Black Arrow small cruise missile as the AGM-190A.

Leidos said Thursday the designation validates the SCM’s importance in providing the Department of War with an affordable, mission-adaptable, and lethal standoff strike capability tailored to evolving mission requirements.

“This capability will provide warfighters with the operational flexibility they need for today’s missions, and help them counter emerging threats in the future,” said Cindy Gruensfelder, president of Leidos’ defense sector.

The 2026 Wash100 Award recipient added that the Air Force designation reflects confidence in Leidos’ ability to provide proven strike capabilities.

Black Arrow’s design is based on model-based systems engineering and incorporates the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Weapon Open System Architecture standards, allowing upgrades as mission requirements change. It supports both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

What Led to the AGM-190A Designation?

The designation follows a series of guided flight tests and integration efforts conducted in partnership with U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.

In late 2024, Black Arrow completed a guided flight demonstration from an AC-130J aircraft, validating guidance accuracy, aircraft compatibility and integration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Battle Management System.

According to Leidos, the 200-pound class weapon demonstrated a standoff range of more than 400 nautical miles.

The platform supports multiple launch options, including palletized deployment and ramp launch from cargo aircraft such as the C-130.

How Does the Pratt & Whitney TJ150 Engine Support the Program?

Propulsion for the AGM-190A is provided by Pratt & Whitney’s TJ150 turbojet engine under a supply contract awarded by Dynetics, a Leidos company. Production began in April 2025 and is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2026.

The TJ150, used in the 2024 flight test, generates 150 pounds of thrust and is produced via additive manufacturing to enable scalable output. A Leidos executive said integrating a mature propulsion system allows the development team to concentrate on optimizing the missile.

The AGM-190A program aligns with Leidos’ NorthStar 2030 strategy, which emphasizes scalable and innovative technologies tailored to evolving defense requirements.