The U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Emergency Management and Disaster Response has selected PRATUS as its enterprise incident management platform in support of the service’s Force Design 2028 modernization initiative.

PRATUS said Tuesday the cloud-based platform will replace the legacy Incident Management Software System and support major national events, including FIFA World Cup 2026, Sail250 and America250.

Sean Griffin, CEO and co-founder of PRATUS, said the company is deploying the system through continuous development and weekly operator feedback to align the technology with operational requirements.

What Is the PRATUS Platform?

PRATUS is a unified, cloud-based incident management platform designed to support planning, coordination and situational awareness during complex operations. According to the company, the system consolidates operational data, coordination tools and geospatial visualization into a single workspace to help speed up decision-making across incidents.

PRATUS built the platform on Microsoft Azure Government and integrated it with Microsoft 365 to enable secure collaboration across the service and with interagency partners.

“By running on Azure Government and integrating with Microsoft 365, PRATUS helps the Coast Guard modernize coordination and strengthen decision advantage,” said Carmen Krueger, corporate vice president for U.S. federal at Microsoft and a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

Core capabilities include rapid incident action plan development aligned with National Incident Management System standards; role-based incident workspaces aligned to Incident Command System functions; and integrated situational awareness through Esri ArcGIS.

Roger Coleman, president and co-founder of PRATUS, said the platform is designed for demanding operational environments and provides commanders with a shared operational picture, faster planning cycles and secure coordination across jurisdictions.

What Is the U.S. Coast Guard Force Design 2028?

Force Design 2028 is the Coast Guard’s modernization strategy to ensure the service’s readiness to meet future national requirements. It focuses on four campaigns: people; organization; acquisition and contracting; and technology.

The technology campaign aims to enhance the Coast Guard’s operational effectiveness by adopting secure technologies. Key initiatives under this campaign include creating a next-generation maritime surveillance capability; delivering a modern logistics system; and establishing a rapid response prototype team.