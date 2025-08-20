Maximus Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

Maximus has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2, following an assessment by a certified third-party assessor organization.

Maximus said Tuesday securing the certification means government customers with programs supported by the company can avoid delays involving authorizations to operate, accelerating deployment timelines and reducing risks.

Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information

The CMMC program seeks to enhance the cybersecurity capabilities of defense companies to protect sensitive data. Version 2.0 of the program streamlines requirements and ensures alignment with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 confirms that Maximus now meets the Defense Department’s rigorous cybersecurity standards,” said Derrick Pledger, chief digital and information officer at Maximus. “This extends to the defense and Veterans health programs we support every day, giving government leaders confidence in the security of sensitive data while missions move forward with speed and resilience.”