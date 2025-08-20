General Dynamics Mission Systems has booked a $15.3 million U.S. Navy contract for the development and installation of hardware and software systems.

Navy-GDMS Contract Details

Under the cost-plus-incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed fee and cost only contract, GDMS will work to provide shipset production, engineering, and installation support, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2026 but could be extended to August 2030 if all options are used. The options would also raise the contract’s cumulative value to $91 million.

The contracting activity is the Naval Sea Systems Command. The contract was not competitively procured.