Cubic Defense will work to support U.S. Army Program Executive Office – Simulation, Training and Instrumentation by manufacturing and fielding 60mm and 81mm mortar Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems training systems under a three-year other transaction agreement.

Parent company Cubic said Monday that the training capability, otherwise known as Live Training System-Mortar, or LTS-Mortar, will be deployed to the National Training Center, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Army combat training centers located within the continental U.S.

LTS-Mortar was initially developed as a prototype under an Army OTA contract awarded in 2021.

Potential Benefits of LTS-Mortar

Alicia Combs, Cubic vice president and general manager of ground training, noted the rapid progress of the company’s LTS-Mortar platform and the “more realistic and immersive training environment” that it will create.

“Mortar teams will finally be able to employ mortar systems in a manner consistent with live fire tactics, techniques and procedures, while delivering realistic battlefield effects downrange to the force-on-force training environment,” the Cubic executive pointed out.