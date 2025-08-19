Vertosoft and Govly have agreed to combine their technologies to offer independent software vendors, or ISVs, the capability to accelerate their entry into the public sector market.

As part of the partnership, the Jumpstart ISV Accelerator Program was launched through which early-stage ISVs can access Govly’s intelligence and capture solutions for public sector procurement, Vertosoft said Monday.

Govly’s Market Network for Government Contractors

Govly’s platform offers artificial intelligence-powered workflows and AI agents designed to provide visibility into public sector opportunities through automated alerts and actionable market insights. According to Govly’s website, it delivers access to the largest repository of requests for quotations, requests for information and presolicitations, enabling users to view notices on the day they are released.

The AI capability will be integrated into Vertosoft’s VertoDesk platform, built to manage the back-office federal sales operations of companies to free up time and prioritize business growth.

“By integrating Govly’s advanced market intelligence into our VertoDesk platform, we’re empowering emerging technology vendors with the tools they need to rapidly validate and scale their public sector business,” said Jay Colavita, president of Vertosoft. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering impactful solutions to government customers.”

Commenting about the partnership, Mike Weiland, CEO and co-founder of Govly, said they “are building the gold standard for public sector go-to-market acceleration, giving early-stage ISVs a competitive edge from day one.”