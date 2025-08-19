NASA has reopened proposal submissions for the NASA Launch Services, or NLS, II indefinite-quantity/indefinite-quality contract vehicle.

Launch service providers, shortened to LSPs, that can deliver payloads to orbit may submit their proposals until Sept. 18, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

What is NLS II

NLS II is a mixed fleet approach to support science, orbit and interplanetary missions at NASA and other government agencies, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The multiple-supplier contract vehicle provides the space agency access to multiple types of rockets to meet mission requirements and ensure competitive pricing.

While NLS II request for proposals will remain open through June 2030, every August, the government accepts submissions from new launch service providers as part of the contract vehicle’s on-ramp provision.

Selected LSPs are added as potential NASA suppliers and can compete for future mission requirements. Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, SpaceX and United Launch Services have previously been awarded contracts under NLS II. The companies that have already secured deals under NLS II can also submit proposals for additional services not included in their initial contracts.

What NASA Needs From LSPs

The space agency is specifically seeking launch service providers that offer vehicles certified to risk mitigation Category 2 and 3 in line with NASA Policy Directive 8610.7D, Launch Services Risk Mitigation Policy for NASA-Owned and/or NASA-Sponsored Payloads/Missions. Category 2 and 3 refer to medium and low-risk rockets that have demonstrated 89 percent to 95 percent reliability.

NASA also needs rockets that can carry to orbit a 250 kg. payload at an altitude of 200 km. and a launch inclination of 28.5 degrees.