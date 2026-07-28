Exiger has added retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Harris to its advisory board

Harris will provide guidance to the company’s deployment of artificial intelligence technologies to its defense industrial base customers

Harris brings to the role over 30 years of professional experience

Exiger announced Monday that it has brought on retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Harris as a strategic adviser. In his new role, he will support the development and delivery of Exiger’s artificial intelligence capabilities to military and defense industrial base customers.

“The U.S. and its allies cannot restore maritime dominance without rebuilding the industrial ecosystems that power it,” said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger and 2026 Wash100 Award winner. “Mark understands how vital it is to be able to map where dependencies and bottlenecks are hiding in the defense industrial base and to identify where strategic opportunities exist to unlock faster innovation and durable resilience. His expertise will inform the next generation AI capabilities that Exiger is delivering to power the modernization of shipbuilding and naval operations.”

Mark Harris will be a panelist at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit, which will tackle how emerging technologies are shaping the future of naval operations. The event is set to take place on Aug. 27. Register now!

What Is Harris’ Career History?

Harris possesses more than 30 years of logistics, supply chain and operations management experience across a range of Navy programs. In 2024, he formed his own consulting firm, Harris Advisors Group. Their clients include Air, formerly Govini, Crestwood Technology Group, a division of Blue Raven Solutions, and Akima company Affigent. He also worked as senior consultant at AI companies such as ThroughPut.ai and UiPath.

Following his retirement from active duty, Harris worked at Palantir Technologies, where he focused on account development and growth, customer service lead generation and relationship management. He worked to identify revenue-generating opportunities and develop use cases centered on software-defined integration and services across the Department of the Navy, Department of War and U.S. government activities.

What Are the Other Organizational Changes at Exiger?

Before adding Harris to its advisory board, the company appointed retired U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna as its strategic adviser. It also tapped former Zilliant chief technology officer Adi Kavaler as its CTO in May. One year ago, Exiger named Jonathan Moak as its senior vice president of U.S. public sector sales.