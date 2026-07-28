Valiant Shield 2026 Sees Leidos Cyber Detection Capability In Action

Leidos’ Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities Resiliency System worked to identify simulated cyber intrusions during the Valiant Shield 2026 military exercise

Valiant Shield 2026 took place in Guam from June 22 through July 2

Technologies from Lockheed Martin and Boeing were also showcased during the exercise

Leidos said Monday that it demonstrated the capabilities of its Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities Resiliency System, or CRS, during the recently-concluded Valiant Shield 2026. During the military exercise, CRS flagged simulated cyber intrusions and identified irregular activity across tactical platforms and networks.

Commenting on the demonstration, Jason O’Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence, said, “Commanders need to know when cyber activity could put the mission at risk. Valiant Shield gave us the opportunity to show that CRS can provide that awareness in realistic field conditions and help warfighters stay focused on the mission.”

What Is the Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities Resiliency System?

CRS is a tactical cyber detection capability built for military settings where conventional cybersecurity tools fall short or lack sufficient visibility. The system works by monitoring mission equipment and other connected assets for signs of abnormal cyber behavior. The system enables threat detection through the use of artificial intelligence-powered tools.

What Is Valiant Shield?

Valiant Shield is one of the U.S. military’s largest exercises in the Indo-Pacific region. The 2026 iteration ran from June 22 to July 2 in Guam, uniting U.S. and partner nation forces across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains to assess joint operational readiness in complex scenarios.

What Other Technologies Were Showcased at Valiant Shield 2026?

In addition to those from Leidos, Valiant Shield 2026 also saw technologies from Lockheed Martin, which showcased command-and-control and battle management capabilities spanning converged fires, integrated air and missile defense, and long-range targeting. Using its CommandIQ platform, the company demonstrated a battle management application that combined live and simulated data from various systems, including the Aegis Guam System, offering AI-driven engagement recommendations against ballistic, hypersonic and air defense threats.

Lockheed also paired the AN/TPY-6 radar with Aegis Guam System, and partnered with HawkEye 360 to test unclassified, commercial sensor-based targeting for the joint force.

For its part, Boeing showcased its MQ-28 Ghost Bat, an Australian-developed collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, during Valiant Shield 2026. The uncrewed system operated alongside various U.S. Air Force and coalition platforms across the Marianas Island Range Complex.

The demonstration supported the Air Force Experimental Operations Unit’s integration goals, showcasing human-machine teaming and refining tactics, techniques, and procedures for future crewed-uncrewed operations.