Booz Allen Adds Vellox Ranger to AI Cyber Defense Suite

Booz Allen has launched Vellox Ranger for general availability as part of its Vellox cyber product suite

Vellox Ranger uses an agentic AI framework to detect environment-specific cyber threats

The 2026 Intel Summit will feature a panel discussion on cybersecurity in the age of agentic AI

Booz Allen Hamilton has expanded its portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered cyber defense products with the general availability of Vellox Ranger.

As agencies and industry continue to confront the pace of AI-enabled cyberthreats, the topic will be front and center at the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, which will feature a panel discussion on cybersecurity in the age of agentic AI. Register now to join the conversation.

What Is Vellox Ranger?

Booz Allen said Monday Vellox Ranger is a tool that provides automated, environment-specific threat detection, identifying exploitable paths and vulnerabilities based on the actual state of an organization’s infrastructure. The company built the product on its proprietary agentic AI framework.

Vellox Ranger applies a detection-from-the-inside-out approach that models customer environments, including assets, vulnerabilities, topology and telemetry. The product then layers in current cyberthreat intelligence and maps relevant exposure to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to generate detection logic tailored to each environment.

Booz Allen said the automation that Vellox Ranger offers could help agencies and companies protect critical systems, reduce the risk of operational disruption, limit how long threat actors remain undetected and lower costs by minimizing false alarms. The company noted that enterprise cyber teams retain human-led governance over the AI-enabled detection process.

What Other Products Are Included in Booz Allen’s Vellox Suite?

Vellox Ranger joins several other tools in Booz Allen’s Vellox agentic cyber product suite, which the company said draws on more than 30 years of technology, adversarial insights and tradecraft. Vellox Reverser, also generally available, automates reverse engineering and threat intelligence analysis of complex and evasive malware, generating defensive recommendations within minutes.

Booz Allen is also developing Vellox Navigator, a continuous compliance monitoring layer, and Vellox Reverser Triage, an extension that will provide high-volume malware triage across file types. Two additional products, Vellox Striker and Vellox LayerOne, are in limited preview. Vellox Striker emulates AI-powered adversaries to test security gaps and train detection models, while Vellox LayerOne serves as a governance and compliance gateway for AI agents.

What Did Booz Allen Officials Say About Vellox Ranger?

Mujtaba Hamid, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s product portfolio, said the Vellox suite is redefining how organizations detect and disrupt cyberthreats at machine speed. He said the company built its agent framework using decades of regulated mission cyber tradecraft to address customer challenges.

Andrew Turner, EVP and head of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business, said Vellox Ranger gives analysts back time otherwise spent chasing false alarms and helps keep defenses current as environments change.

How Does Vellox Ranger Build on Booz Allen’s Recent Cyber Initiatives?

The Vellox Ranger launch builds on a series of moves Booz Allen has made this year to strengthen its cyber posture. The company rolled out Vellox Reverser for general availability in January, marking its first step toward the broader Vellox suite. Booz Allen has also continued to grow its footprint in the federal cyber market, recently securing a $71 million contract to deliver cybersecurity capabilities for U.S. Transportation Command’s IT enterprise modernization effort.

Booz Allen has also worked to shape the broader policy conversation around AI-driven cyberthreats. In a position paper published in May, Brad Medairy, president of the company’s national cyber business, called for the modernization of U.S. cyber policy frameworks to keep pace with those threats.