The $70.6 million award, placed through a commercial solutions opening, covers two areas of the modernization effort

The first focuses on security orchestration, automation and response, built to integrate across multi-cloud environments

The second blends DevSecOps, software-defined perimeter and API management to enforce zero trust principles

Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a $70.6 million contract to deliver cybersecurity capabilities for U.S. Transportation Command’s IT enterprise modernization effort. USTRANSCOM disclosed the award July 14 in a notice posted on SAM.gov.

The contract, awarded on July 1, was placed through a commercial solutions opening, a competitive procurement authority USTRANSCOM uses to source innovative commercial IT for its global mobility operations. Booz Allen’s work covers two of the effort’s designated areas of interest.

What Cybersecurity Capabilities Will Booz Allen Deliver?

The first area covers security orchestration, automation and response. The goal is to automate security operations through auto-mitigation and augmentation, with the technology built to integrate among multi-cloud environments and offer strong application programming interface compatibility.

The second combines DevSecOps, software-defined perimeter and API management, emphasizing dynamic network perimeters, microsegmentation and API gateways that enforce zero trust principles while integrating with Department of War enterprise systems.

How Does the USTRANSCOM Commercial Solutions Opening Work?

USTRANSCOM issued the underlying commercial solutions opening in August 2025 under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement authority, intending to keep it open indefinitely and add areas of interest through individual calls over time.

The command evaluates submissions through a multi-phase process that can run two or three rounds, starting with a PowerPoint and white paper, an optional pitch session, and a full proposal. USTRANSCOM anticipates awarding firm-fixed-price contracts and reserves the right to issue FAR-based contracts or other transaction agreements for prototypes, with potential follow-on production.