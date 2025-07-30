Jonathan Moak Appointed Exiger SVP of US Public Sector Sales

Jonathan Moak shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has joined Exiger as its new senior vice president of U.S. public sector sales.

Moak’s Role at Exiger

In his new role, Moak will oversee the delivery of the 1Exiger platform, the company’s artificial intelligence-driven risk management and end-to-end supply chain visibility platform.

“Exiger’s AI-powered 1Exiger platform is trusted across the entire federal market and aligns with the current fight against bad actors, foreign adversaries, forced labor exploiters and the cybercriminals that threaten our critical infrastructure,” said Moak.

Other Career Highlights

Moak currently serves on the board of the American Veterans Center and is the principal owner of Moak Management Associates. He was VP of federal business at UiPath , where he spearheaded automation adoption across the Department of Defense, helping defense agencies integrate AI-powered automation. He was VP of public sector at Salesforce , overseeing strategy and business development initiatives for the DOD and public sector.