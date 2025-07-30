in Executive Moves, News

Jonathan Moak Appointed Exiger SVP of US Public Sector Sales

Jonathan Moak / Exiger
Exiger SVP Jonathan Moak. Jonathan Moak was named senior vice president of the U.S. public sector sales at Exiger.
Jonathan Moak SVP Exiger

Jonathan Moak shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has joined Exiger as its new senior vice president of U.S. public sector sales.

Moak’s Role at Exiger

In his new role, Moak will oversee the delivery of the 1Exiger platform, the company’s artificial intelligence-driven risk management and end-to-end supply chain visibility platform.

“Exiger’s AI-powered 1Exiger platform is trusted across the entire federal market and aligns with the current fight against bad actors, foreign adversaries, forced labor exploiters and the cybercriminals that threaten our critical infrastructure,” said Moak.

Other Career Highlights

Moak currently serves on the board of the American Veterans Center and is the principal owner of Moak Management Associates. He was VP of federal business at UiPath, where he spearheaded automation adoption across the Department of Defense, helping defense agencies integrate AI-powered automation. He was VP of public sector at Salesforce, overseeing strategy and business development initiatives for the DOD and public sector.

He served as the comptroller and chief financial officer of the U.S. Army for two years, responsible for the service branch’s financial management enterprise. Moak also worked as a management consultant at Deloitte and Grant Thornton. Before that, Moak served in the Army and the National Guard.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo by Backgroundy / Shutterstock
Two persons signing a contract. A joint venture between PAE and Parsons has received a Navy contract modification for BOSS.
PAE-Parsons Joint Venture Books $116M Contract Modification on Marianas Base Support Services
Photo by Gayan/Adobe Stock
A handshake representing partnership. SAIC and Xerox partnered to eligibilityNOW.
SAIC, Xerox Partner to Introduce AI-Powered eligibilityNOW Benefit Claims Platform