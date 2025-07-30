SAIC has partnered with Xerox to unveil eligibilityNOW , a claims management platform developed to enhance benefits processing for government agencies.

Modernizing Benefits Claims Processing

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the commercially developed eligibilityNOW uses artificial intelligence to streamline benefits claims, address eligibility backlogs and eliminate delays. The modular platform combines SAIC’s Intelligent Document Management and Xerox’s Intelligent Data Processing to digitize, validate, route and store claims data in a cloud-based environment. The tool is designed for rapid deployment to address legacy system limitations and reduce manual efforts, including easing the cognitive load on claims reviewers.

SAIC, Xerox Executives on eligibilityNOW

“Our team of claims adjustment specialists and technology experts brings a deep, hands-on understanding of the complexities involved in government health claims management and processing in order to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency,” said Heath Starr , senior vice president of the health market at SAIC. “eligibilityNOW combines our expertise as a mission integrator with Xerox digital transformation capabilities to accelerate benefit delivery, minimize errors and significantly reduce administrative burden, ensuring patients receive support when it matters most,” Starr added.