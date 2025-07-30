in Artificial Intelligence, News

SAIC, Xerox Partner to Introduce AI-Powered eligibilityNOW Benefit Claims Platform

Photo by Gayan/Adobe Stock
A handshake representing partnership. SAIC and Xerox partnered to eligibilityNOW.
Partnership

SAIC has partnered with Xerox to unveil eligibilityNOW, a claims management platform developed to enhance benefits processing for government agencies.

Modernizing Benefits Claims Processing

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the commercially developed eligibilityNOW uses artificial intelligence to streamline benefits claims, address eligibility backlogs and eliminate delays. The modular platform combines SAIC’s Intelligent Document Management and Xerox’s Intelligent Data Processing to digitize, validate, route and store claims data in a cloud-based environment. The tool is designed for rapid deployment to address legacy system limitations and reduce manual efforts, including easing the cognitive load on claims reviewers.

SAIC, Xerox Executives on eligibilityNOW

“Our team of claims adjustment specialists and technology experts brings a deep, hands-on understanding of the complexities involved in government health claims management and processing in order to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency,” said Heath Starr, senior vice president of the health market at SAIC. “eligibilityNOW combines our expertise as a mission integrator with Xerox digital transformation capabilities to accelerate benefit delivery, minimize errors and significantly reduce administrative burden, ensuring patients receive support when it matters most,” Starr added.

“We’re proud to support SAIC in the launch of eligibilityNOW, combining decades of claims processing innovation together with AI-powered intelligence to help government agencies reduce delays, eliminate costly inefficiencies and most importantly, deliver life-changing health benefits with speed, accuracy and compassion,” said Stephen Miller, chief digital officer at Xerox.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Jonathan Moak / Exiger
Exiger SVP Jonathan Moak. Jonathan Moak was named senior vice president of the U.S. public sector sales at Exiger.
Jonathan Moak Appointed Exiger SVP of US Public Sector Sales
Slingshot Aerospace logo / slingshot.space
Slingshot Aerospace logo. Slingshot Aerospace launched the Slingshot TALOS, an advanced autonomous AI agent.
Slingshot Aerospace Unveils AI Agent for Satellite Behavior Simulation