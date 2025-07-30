Slingshot Aerospace has unveiled an advanced autonomous artificial intelligence agent called Slingshot Thinking Agent for Logical Operations and Strategy, or TALOS .

Utilizing AI to Bolster Space Mission Readiness

The Windsor, Colorado-based company said Tuesday TALOS is an AI-driven system developed using Slingshot’s behavior cloning pipeline and engineered to simulate realistic satellite behavior within training and simulation environments. The AI agent’s ability to reenact actual spacecraft maneuvers will be leveraged to enhance mission readiness for various space operations, including space warfighting.

TALOS utilizes the company’s space object tracking and mission intelligence datasets, such as the Seradata satellite and launch history database, to consistently monitor a spacecraft’s surroundings and provide actionable insights to boost decision-making during space operations.