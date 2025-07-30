HawkEye 360 has rolled out an upgrade to its Global Navigation Satellite System Interference Detection product suite to support defense, intelligence and national security operations in GPS-contested environments.

In a press release published Tuesday, the signals intelligence data and analytics company said the new features deliver a 15-fold increase in geolocation density, GPS spoofing detection and differentiation, terrain-adjusted accuracy and consistent monitoring across wide areas of interest.

Remarks by HawkEye 360’s Todd Probert

“In contested environments, timely RF intelligence is the key to mission success,” said Todd Probert, president of the U.S. government business unit at HawkEye 360 and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, noting that traditional land, sea and air systems are facing operational challenges in anti-access/area denial environments.

“These enhanced capabilities give defense and intelligence teams the ability to identify and neutralize threats before they disrupt operations, enabling faster decisions and sharper visibility into adversary behavior,” Probert added.

Additional Update Benefits

The updated suite, which includes a wider frequency algorithm that better distinguishes individual emitters, offers greater situational awareness and more precise geolocation of interference sources worldwide compared to the previous version.

According to HawkEye 360, the new features provide kilometer-level geolocation of malicious transmitters that imitate legitimate GPS Course/Acquisition codes – a tactic used to deceive aircraft and mislead navigation systems.

“We deliver high-confidence RF intelligence that helps defense and intelligence professionals protect assets, outmaneuver threats, and gain the upper hand in the spectrum,” said Alex Fox, president of HawkEye 360’s international business unit. “By adding terrain-aware modeling, we give our partners a decisive advantage in detecting and responding to GPS interference—whether they’re operating in rugged mountains or dense urban environments. They can act with confidence, knowing the data is both precise and actionable.”