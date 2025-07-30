DZSP 21 has received a cost-plus-award-fee modification valued about $116 million to a previous U.S. Navy contract for base operations support services. The modification exercises an option for BOSS for Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force installations in the Joint Region Marianas area of responsibility, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Funding Details of Guam Contract

The company will perform work in Guam, with expected completion by July 2026. The contract’s cumulative value now totals approximately $849 million, following the modification. Fiscal year 2025 funding of $53.2 million from operations and maintenance allocations from the Navy, Marine Corps and DOD are being obligated upon the award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity.

A joint venture between PAE and Parsons, DZSP 21 has been providing facilities and operations management support services to the Joint Region Marianas since 2005.