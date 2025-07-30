Interactive Process Technology Associates, or IPTA, has secured recompete contracts from the U.S. Air Force and General Services Administration to support digital transformation and IT modernization. The awards are the USAF’s A1 Digital Transformation Activity, or DTA, IT Operations Support contract and the GSA’s OASIS+ Small Business contract, IPTA said Tuesday.

Air Force Contract Details

Under the terms of the A1 DTA IT Operations Contract Support contract, IPTA will support the Air Force’s enterprise architecture, field and help desk operations, business object database support, cybersecurity, cloud transition planning and secure application management.

GSA OASIS+ Contract Terms

The GSA OASIS+ contract allows IPTA to be part of a governmentwide acquisition vehicle that simplifies access to advanced technical services, including cybersecurity, systems integration, digital solutions and program support. The company was awarded under the contract’s Total Small Business Track.

IPTA’s Bill Williams Shares Thoughts

Commenting on the award, IPTA CEO Bill Williams said the company aims to help partners “move faster, stay secure, and use the right technology to increase efficiency and adapt quickly.”

“We create custom tools that help teams work smarter and solve tough problems fast, giving our military an edge when it matters most,” Williams added.