LMI has won an Army contract valued at approximately $64 million

The award covers a nine-month base period with four annual options and a six-month extension

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LMI has won a potential $63.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide enterprise logistics and installation operations support.

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According to an award notice published Monday, Army Contracting Command awarded the contract on Thursday, July 23, through a commercial solutions opening issued in May.

The Army said the anticipated period of performance includes a 30-day transition-in period, a nine-month base term, four 12-month option periods and a six-month extension period. Work will primarily take place in the National Capital Region, principally the Pentagon, along with authorized continuity-of-operations sites.

Why Is the Army Pursuing the Managed-Service Model?

According to a solicitation published in May, the Army’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, sought a commercial managed service, or “center of excellence,” to overhaul how it manages logistics and installation support work. The office’s current approach relies heavily on staff augmentation, requiring Army leaders to oversee day-to-day tasks rather than focus on long-term strategic planning. That labor-hour structure has also kept logistics analysis and legislative integration functions siloed from one another, according to the notice.

The Army said it intends to shift from paying for labor hours to procuring outcomes, with a contractor taking ownership of the processes, technology and methods needed to deliver cross-functional analysis and support across the G-4 enterprise.

What Performance Objectives Must the Vendor Meet?

The solicitation outlined 12 high-level objectives the vendor must independently design, implement and manage: