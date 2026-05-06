LogicMonitor has announced a collaboration with IBM and Red Hat to integrate watsonx and Ansible Automation Platform into Edwin AI, its artificial intelligence agent for IT operations.

The Santa Barbara, California-headquartered company said Tuesday that the integration is intended to help organizations proactively detect, diagnose and resolve IT issues before they disrupt operations.

“By combining LogicMonitor’s AI-powered observability with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and watsonx, we can offer customers a trusted ally designed to anticipate and resolve issues autonomously, freeing teams to focus on building the future,” Karthik Sj, general manager for AI at LogicMonitor, stated.

The Potomac Officers Club has dedicated two panels on AI and automation, reflecting the technologies’ growing role in security IT architectures, at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will feature industry and government speakers, including top officials from the Department of War and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to discuss cyber initiatives and emerging threats to public sector systems. Sign up today.

How Will the Integration Support Autonomous IT Operations?

The combination of Edwin AI, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and IBM watsonx enables automated detection and remediation workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

When Edwin AI identifies an anomaly, the combined platform can recommend or trigger an appropriate Ansible Playbook, or tasks executed automatically , to address the issue. If a playbook does not exist, Red Hat’s automation coding assistant and IBM watsonx can automatically generate one to support troubleshooting and service restoration.

LogicMonitor said the integrated platform is designed to accelerate response times and reduce repetitive manual labor.

Nexon Asia Pacific, a digital consultancy firm, has already adopted the platform.

“Our goal is to predict issues before they arise, automate remediation, and streamline patching, minimizing manual intervention and accelerating resolution,” Saba Maroun, chief customer services officer at Nexon Asia Pacific, shared. “By generating dynamic playbooks and pinpointing the most effective actions for every scenario, this approach ensures change control while empowering frontline teams to deliver outstanding customer experiences.”

What Is LogicMonitor?

LogicMonitor provides an AI-first platform for Autonomous IT designed to help enterprises manage complex digital environments with greater efficiency, resilience and visibility.

Powered by Edwin AI, the platform delivers unified observability across infrastructure, cloud environments, internet services and digital experiences, enabling organizations to identify issues, reduce operational burdens and automate responses.

In July 2025, LogicMonitor secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program moderate authorization to operate for its LM Envision platform, allowing federal agencies to deploy the capability across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments.