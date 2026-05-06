Nokia Federal Solutions , the government-focused arm of Nokia, and global defense technology company Lockheed Martin have launched a modular, open-architecture 5G capability designed to support secure communications for U.S. and allied defense forces.

What Does the New 5G Capability Deliver?

Nokia Federal Solutions said Tuesday that the offering integrates Nokia’s carrier-grade 5G technology within the Department of War’s open architecture framework. Built in alignment with the command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/modular open suite of standards, or CMOSS, it supports seamless plug-and-play integration across vehicle and expeditionary systems. The architecture simplifies deployment, enhances interoperability and enables rapid insertion of new capabilities without impacting existing platforms.

“Nokia recognizes the need to adapt our advanced technology portfolio to align with DoW-defined open systems,” said Mike Loomis , president and CEO of Nokia Federal Solutions. “This launch reflects how Nokia is building focused defense capabilities, leveraging our commercial technology and strong partnerships into a meaningful, ready-to-use solution that is deployable by our defense customers,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

How Does the Collaboration Advance Defense Communications?

The partnership combines Nokia’s commercial 5G technologies with Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL platform to create a hybrid network that delivers secure, resilient and high-speed connectivity for mission-critical defense systems. Aligned with CMOSS standards, the approach enables North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations and allied forces to integrate commercial-grade 5G into military platforms through a modular, standardized architecture that extends beyond U.S. deployments.

“This collaboration is about rapidly delivering capability that can be deployed, sustained and trusted over the long term,” Sarah Hiza , senior vice president for technology and strategic innovation at Lockheed Martin.

Building on Earlier 5G.MIL Demonstrations

The launch builds on demonstrations conducted in March 2025, when Nokia’s 5G technologies and Verizon’s network management capabilities were integrated into Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL hybrid base station to demonstrate interoperability between commercial 5G and military communications networks. The effort highlighted how open, standards-based architectures can accelerate capability integration while reducing vendor lock.