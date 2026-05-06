Two Six Technologies has launched Helix, an agentic artificial intelligence orchestration platform designed to support Department of War and intelligence community missions.

In a press release sent to ExecutiveBiz on Wednesday, the company said the platform enables agencies to integrate AI capabilities into existing infrastructure without replacing legacy systems or moving data into proprietary cloud environments.

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How Does Helix Work?

Helix functions as an AI orchestration layer that connects existing data sources, applications and workflows, allowing users to deploy and manage large numbers of AI agents across secure environments.

The platform supports both classified systems and Non-secure Internet Protocol Router Network environments and is already deployed at two government agencies.

Helix can access, analyze and act on large-scale datasets, eliminating manual data integration and accelerating decision-making for defense and intelligence teams operating in high-stakes environments.

Key features include natural language chat-to-agent workflows, plug-and-play integration across classified and public systems, custom retrieval-augmented generation knowledge bases, and an open architecture intended to avoid vendor lock-in, allowing agencies to retain control of their existing infrastructure.

Why Did Two Six Develop Helix?

“It was designed from day one to meet the most rigorous security and compliance standards of the national security community,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Two Six’s ‘blueprint’ is to combine first-hand mission expertise with cutting-edge technology and operational deployment at speeds no other providers can achieve.”