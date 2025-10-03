The U.S. Army has wrapped up a series of soldier-led flight tests of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, advancing the service’s modernization priorities and demonstrating system readiness.

First Dual-Launcher Demonstration

In September, soldiers launched PrSM from both the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System, firing from each pod for the first time, Lockheed said Wednesday. The tests marked a significant milestone, showcasing PrSM’s compatibility with both launcher platforms and highlighting its role in enhancing the Army’s long-range strike capabilities.

Demonstrating Lethality and Range

The missile met test objectives for lethality, accuracy and extended range, achieving successful strikes from launch to impact. By meeting these criteria, PrSM continues to move closer to fielding a next-generation precision fires capability for the Army.

“This milestone validates the soldier’s ability to fire PrSM from all platforms in the U.S. Army inventory and certifies mission readiness,” said Carolyn Orzechowski, Lockheed’s vice president of precision fires launchers and missiles at Lockheed Martin. “Lockheed Martin is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver the most advanced 21st Century Security® solutions to the warfighter – leveraging digital technologies to streamline development, testing and fielding.”

PrSM is designed to strike targets at ranges exceeding 400 kilometers and incorporates an open systems architecture, allowing for upgrades throughout its lifecycle.