The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has tapped Peraton to design, integrate and prototype advanced cyber infrastructure platforms that enable critical Air Force and joint cyber operations.

The successful completion of the efforts under the Other Transaction Authority – Prototype, or OTA-P, contract will pave the way for a potential five-year production award, Peraton said Thursday. The OTA-P contract’s deliverables include systems engineering, infrastructure and network support, and cyber mission technologies to help operators meet evolving mission needs.

Unified Peraton Contract Award Efforts

“This work underscores the trust the Air Force has placed in Peraton to deliver innovative and resilient solutions for mission-critical cyber operations,” said Tom Afferton, president of Peraton’s cyber mission sector. “Our team of experts will help strengthen the infrastructure and tools required to defend national security interests in an increasingly complex cyberspace domain,” the company executive added.

He also noted that Peraton secured the OTA-P contract through the collective strengths and expertise of its 18,000-strong workforce.