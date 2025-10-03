Google Pixel Phones Added to DoDIN Approved Products List

Google Pixel smartphones are now included in the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List, certifying that the devices meet the security requirements for use across federal agencies.

Enabling Digital Transformation

A federal agency that manages global energy resources for military use will equip its staff with Pixel phones as part of its initiative to digitize its fuel inspection and auditing processes across more than 500 sites worldwide, Google Cloud said Friday. Integrating Pixel devices into their operations will enable the agency to shift from paper-based reporting to secure digital data capture and transmission. The phones will serve as mobile data capture tools that feed into a centralized analytics system to identify compliance and environmental issues.

Built for Security and Mission Use

Pixel 9 series devices are powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip and include on-device artificial intelligence with Gemini Nano, allowing generative AI services to run even without network connectivity. Security features are layered — combining hardware, software and encryption protections — to harden devices against evolving threats. Pixel phones receive at least seven years of operating system and security updates, and support biometric authentication, passkeys, remote lock and factory reset capabilities.

Applications Beyond Government Operations

Pixel smartphones, along with Google Cloud, are also being used in public infrastructure pilots. In a project with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Google Public Sector deployed Pixel devices as part of TrackInspect, an AI-enabled system for identifying defects in subway tracks. The system demonstrated that combining cloud technology, AI and generative AI provides the capability to analyze sensor data in real time, enabling earlier maintenance and helping reduce service disruptions.

With Pixel’s Google Cloud integration, government agencies can streamline communications, enhance field productivity and improve collaborations, Google said. The phones support 5G connectivity, satellite communication for emergencies and virtual private network connectivity, among other capabilities.

On Oct. 29, the company will hold the Google Public Sector Summit, where attendees can explore Pixel phones firsthand.