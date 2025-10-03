HP Managed Services for Government has earned Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. Matt Barry , chief operating officer of HP Federal , announced the achievement on LinkedIn Wednesday.

“This milestone strengthens HP’s commitment to ensuring that federal agencies are equipped for their modernization journey and the future of work — with secure, compliant and mission-ready services,” said Barry.

Enhanced Cybersecurity

The FedRAMP authorization ensures HP Managed Services for Government safeguards sensitive government data. These services comply with stringent FedRAMP control standards.

Optimized IT Workflows

The designation allows federal agencies to access HP’s cloud-managed offerings, including HP Managed Device Services and HP Managed Print Services. These platforms enable agencies to simplify IT operations by outsourcing device and print management to HP, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Advanced Employee Support

HP provides secure and reliable technology services designed to empower the federal workforce. By equipping employees with tools that enhance productivity and security, agencies can help their teams focus on achieving mission-critical outcomes.