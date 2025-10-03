"Seal of the United States Department of Homeland Security", by DHS, https://www.dhs.gov/, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded blanket purchase agreement contracts to four companies for IT and network services in support of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Learn more about how the Department of Homeland Security is implementing new technologies to support its mission and other key agency developments at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The in-person networking event will gather top homeland security leaders and experts to discuss challenges and opportunities arising as global competition grows. Purchase your tickets today!

BPA Details

AttainX, Sofitc3, Electrosoft Services and SiloSmashers each secured contracts on Sept. 30, according to records on the Federal Procurement Data System. Under the contracts, AttainX and Sofitc3 will provide custom computer programming services, while Electrosoft and SiloSmashers will deliver computer systems design services.

Work will be performed in Virginia and New Jersey.

The multiple-award BPA is estimated to be worth $200 million, with a five-year period of performance. The effort provides digital transformation technology and services to make CISA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer the primary IT source and management for the entire agency, as revealed in the official solicitation documents on SAM.gov.

No initial funds were obligated, and future task orders will define costs. The DHS Office of Procurement Operations serves as the contracting authority.