Carahsoft to Bring Axiad Conductor to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector access to Axiad’ s identity management platform, Axiad Conductor .

Axiad Conductor Identity Management Platform

Axiad Conductor, the identity security company’s flagship platform, streamlines credential management end-to-end, covering issuance, renewal, recovery and revocation for various credential types such as PKI-as-a-service, or PKIaaS, and Personal Identity Verification/Common Access Card-compatible, FIDO2 and Derived PIV credentials, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

The platform seamlessly connects with current Identity and Access Management, Public Key Infrastructure, Privileged Access Management and device management systems across diverse software environments and hybrid infrastructures to reduce expenses and enhance user experience.

The cloud-native Axiad Conductor enables agencies to comply with critical mandates, such as the Office of Management and Budget’s M-22-09, Executive Order 14028, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Zero Trust Maturity Model, while streamlining operational costs.

“Axiad’s addition to the GSA Schedule enables government agencies to access critical credential lifecycle management solutions,” said Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft. “The company’s platform helps agencies accelerate Zero Trust adoption, automate credential management and reduce identity risk across hybrid environments,” the GovCon expert added.

Public Sector Access via Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule

Axiad Conductor is now available through Carahsoft’s General Services Administration Schedule, streamlining acquisition for federal agencies. The addition enables direct procurement from Carahsoft and its reseller network, supporting faster deployment of phishing-resistant authentication tools.