John Kelly Named Insitu Global Growth VP

Boeing subsidiary Insitu has appointed John Kelly, a business development executive, as vice president of global growth.

Kelly announced his move to Insitu in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In his new role, he is responsible for developing the enterprise strategy, leading the global growth team and capturing orders in the unmanned aerial systems defense market, according to his profile on the professional networking site.

Kelly brings over 25 years of leadership experience to the role, spanning strategy, business development, planning and project execution in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Who Is John Kelly?

Before joining Insitu, Kelly founded and served as CEO of Blue Sky Defense Consulting.

He previously served as president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA and senior VP of business development at Hanwha Defense International.

Prior to Hanwha, Kelly was VP of business development for Aptim’s government strategic business unit. In this capacity, he led a business unit focused on delivering nuclear decommissioning, disaster recovery, environmental mitigation, military construction and base operations support for the U.S. Navy.

The Insitu executive held leadership roles at BAE Systems Inc., including VP of business winning and strategic planning; VP of international operations and exports; and VP of business development.

He previously served as business development director for BAE’s weapons and vehicles business and head of export sales at BAE’s land systems segment.