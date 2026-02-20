Leidos has deployed a new digital flight data system at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Terminal Flight Data Manager, or TFDM, program, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

What Does Leidos’ Digital Flight Data System Do?

The new digital platform replaces paper flight strips with real-time data and predictive modeling tools that streamline aircraft ground operations. Together with an integrated surface display, the digital flight strips provide controllers, traffic managers and other personnel with a real-time view of airport activity. The system is designed to ease controller burden, boost departure and arrival safety, strengthen coordination and enhance overall flight safety while helping reduce delays.

“The FAA operates the most complex airspace in the world,” said Roy Stevens , president of the homeland sector at Leidos. “By accelerating TFDM at Reagan National and airports across the country, we’re helping the FAA reduce controller workload, streamline operations and enhance safety while making air travel more efficient and predictable for millions of people,” added the three-time Wash100 Award winner.

What Are Leidos’ Other Airport Operations & Security Modernization Efforts?

In addition to modernizing air traffic management, Leidos is advancing airport security technologies and support services. In 2025, the company won a potential eight-year, $2.6 billion Transportation Security Administration follow-on contract to maintain transportation security equipment at more than 430 airports, partnered with SeeTrue to apply artificial intelligence to airport and customs screening, and teamed with Quadridox to develop an advanced checked baggage screening system integrating CT, X-ray diffraction and artificial intelligence to improve detection and efficiency.