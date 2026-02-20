BAE, SURVICE Engineering Partner on UAS Development

The FalconWorks division of BAE Systems and SURVICE Engineering have agreed to collaborate on the development of uncrewed air systems.

BAE said Thursday the framework agreement supports its broader strategy to accelerate innovation in UAS to address national and international defense and security requirements.

What Is the Scope of the BAE-SURVICE Framework Agreement?

Under the framework agreement, BAE Systems and SURVICE Engineering will explore collaboration opportunities across a broader portfolio of small and tactical unmanned air platforms.

The partnership builds on an agreement first established in 2015 with Malloy Aeronautics, which BAE acquired in 2024. Malloy supplies its all-electric T-150 uncrewed logistics platform to SURVICE Engineering, which provides specialist combat equipment and uncrewed logistics capabilities to the U.S. armed forces, including the U.S. Marine Corps.

The announcement comes as the Department of War continues to advance its Drone Dominance program, a multiphased initiative designed to strengthen the U.S. drone manufacturing base, support large-scale production of unmanned systems and accelerate adoption of low-cost UAS across military applications.

What Did BAE & SURVICE Engineering Leaders Say About the Agreement?

Anthony Gregory, business development director at BAE Systems FalconWorks, said UAS are playing an important role in defense and security operations.

“We look forward to working together with SURVICE Engineering to develop this capability for today’s rapidly evolving battlespace,” Gregory noted.

Greg Thompson, president of SURVICE Engineering, cited prior collaboration with Malloy Aeronautics as a foundation for the expanded agreement.

“Partnering with Malloy, our successes include fielding the TRV-150 to the USMC and US Army and demonstrating use cases beyond logistics, including mine clearing, obscurant deployment and weaponisation,” Thompson said.

He added that the new agreement with FalconWorks represents a logical next step in advancing UAS technologies and use cases and expanding collaboration across BAE’s portfolio.

What Is BAE FalconWorks?

FalconWorks is BAE’s advanced research and development center in the air sector. Through the organization, the company identifies capabilities to help customers achieve a competitive advantage.

It partners with research and academic institutions, companies and national governments to develop new capabilities and leverages artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies to build uncrewed platforms and other systems.