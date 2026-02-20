Federal agencies must adopt a structured automation framework to control rising IT costs and modernize aging systems, Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor said in a blog post published Wednesday.

The 2025 Wash100 awardee said legacy systems not only consume disproportionate resources but also increase cybersecurity risk and slow service delivery.

What Federal Policy Signals Are Driving Automation?

Ijoor pointed to EO 14222, which mandates increased transparency, stricter accountability and enhanced review processes for government expenses, specifically targeting IT consulting, advisory services and non-essential travel, and to EO 14179, which seeks to bolster the competitiveness of the U.S. in AI, as signals that agencies must improve efficiency while accelerating technology adoption.

He argued that meeting those mandates requires scalable automation rather than incremental fixes.

What Is the Continuum Automation Framework?

Ijoor highlighted Alpha Omega’s Continuum Automation Framework, a suite of AI-enabled tools designed to accelerate federal modernization and automation efforts. Launched in January, the framework is intended to reduce manual effort across system design, software updates, data migration and compliance activities.

Organized around four modules — Design, Code, Connect and Secure — Continuum is also built to compress timelines and streamline authorization workflows. Using an Air Force pilot project as proof, Alpha Omega showed that automation cuts costs and saves time. The project finished early and cost significantly less than traditional methods.

Why Does Procurement Speed Matter?

The chief executive also emphasized acquisition reform as critical to the success of modernization. Alpha Omega’s “Fast Path to Procurement” approach leverages commercial solutions openings, other transaction authorities and Small Business Innovation Research Phase III pathways to shorten time to award.

Without faster acquisition cycles, he wrote, agencies risk delaying the operational impact of modernization investments.

Ijoor framed automation as a governance priority rather than a technology trend. With legacy systems dominating federal IT spending, he encouraged agencies to adopt an automation framework capable of delivering measurable cost reductions, stronger compliance oversight and improved mission outcomes.

Modernization, he concluded, must deliver sustained operational efficiency, not recurring maintenance burdens.