Heven AeroTech has appointed retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott Howell to its advisory board .

Who Is Scott Howell?

Howell is a veteran defense leader who retired from the Air Force in August 2021 after 34 years of service, the company said Wednesday. He most recently served as the 15th commander of Joint Special Operations Command, directing global special operations missions across multiple theaters to counter threats to the U.S. homeland and American interests.

Before leading JSOC, he became the vice commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, director of operations for the Air Force Special Operations Command, and deputy director for special operations and counterterrorism at the Department of War. Earlier in his career, Howell served as commander of the aviation tactics evaluation group at the JSOC and commander of the 20th Special Operations Squadron.

What Post-Air Force Experience Does Howell Bring to Heven AeroTech?