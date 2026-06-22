Legion Intelligence has partnered with RapidFort to bolster the cybersecurity foundation for AI workloads supporting defense missions

The collaboration pairs Legion’s AI platform with RapidFort’s software supply chain security to harden containers used in tactical, cloud and air-gapped environments

RapidFort will deliver curated container images that cut common vulnerabilities and monitor runtime behavior to shrink attack surfaces

Legion Intelligence has partnered with RapidFort to strengthen the cybersecurity foundation for artificial intelligence workloads that support defense and national security missions.

RapidFort said the collaboration combines Legion’s AI platform with its software supply chain security capabilities to help ensure AI applications deployed across tactical, cloud and air-gapped environments operate on hardened container infrastructure with minimal vulnerabilities.

Legion Intelligence is among the sponsors participating in the 2026 Intel Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on Sept. 24. The forum convenes senior intelligence community leaders and industry partners to explore how technology is transforming intelligence operations amid global competition and evolving mission demands. Register now!

How Will the Legion-RapidFort Partnership Secure AI Workloads?

The partnership focuses on reducing cybersecurity risks associated with containerized AI applications, including large language models, inference engines and agent-based software.

RapidFort will provide curated container images designed to minimize common vulnerabilities and exposures, or CVEs, and continuously monitor runtime behavior to identify and remove unnecessary software components that could expand attack surfaces. The company said its platform supports compliance efforts through automated validation against cybersecurity frameworks and standards, including Security Technical Implementation Guides, Center for Internet Security benchmarks, FedRAMP and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements.

“RapidFort strengthens the security foundation our AI stack is built on, helping Legion deliver governed AI that warfighters can rely on when it matters most,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO and co-founder of Legion Intelligence.

What Capabilities Does Legion Intelligence Provide?

Legion Intelligence develops AI software designed to support mission planning, intelligence analysis, current operations and process automation across defense environments.

The company said its platform enables deployment across cloud, on-premises, classified, air-gapped and tactical edge environments while maintaining governance controls, auditability and human oversight.

In May, Legion introduced Mission Packs, which combine AI agents, applications, data integrations and governance controls tailored to specific military functions, alongside the Centurion III edge AI platform designed to sustain AI operations in disconnected, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments.

How Does the Collaboration Support Defense AI Adoption?

The partnership builds on Legion’s expanding footprint in defense AI. Earlier this year, the company achieved FedRAMP High authorization, enabling support for government workloads involving controlled unclassified information.

Legion’s technologies are used by organizations, including U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Energy.

RapidFort has also expanded its federal cybersecurity efforts in recent months. In May, the company broadened its partnership with Knox Systems to help software providers accelerate FedRAMP compliance by providing access to hardened, FIPS 140-3-validated container images and near-zero-CVE infrastructure.

Mehran Farimani, founder and CEO of RapidFort, said AI workloads have become increasingly attractive targets for cyber adversaries, making secure container infrastructure critical to mission success.

“By securing the container foundation of Legion’s entire AI platform, we are ensuring that the AI reaching the battlefield is hardened, continuously monitored, and provably secure,” Farimani said.