LexisNexis Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

LexisNexis Special Services Inc. has earned CMMC Level 2

The certification required an independent assessment against 110 NIST security requirements

CEO Haywood Talcove said the milestone reflects the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive information and supporting government missions

LexisNexis Special Services Inc. has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2. LNSSI said Tuesday the certification confirms compliance with the Department of War’s cybersecurity requirements for contractors handling controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

What Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

The CMMC program assesses whether contractors maintain the cybersecurity controls needed to safeguard sensitive government data. CMMC Level 2 certification requires an independent assessment to verify compliance with the 110 security requirements outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171.

According to the company, the certification reflects ongoing investments in cybersecurity, operational resilience and mission assurance to support current and future defense programs.

How Does the Certification Support Government Customers?

Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Special Services and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said government agencies depend on trusted partners to support critical missions while maintaining high standards of security and accountability.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive information, maintaining operational excellence, and ensuring we are prepared to support those missions today and in the future,” Talcove said.

What Is LexisNexis’ Broader Government Technology Footprint?

LexisNexis entities have supported government efforts spanning identity verification, fraud prevention and cybersecurity. In 2022, LexisNexis Risk Solutions partnered with Carahsoft Technology and Okta to provide government agencies with a risk-based authentication platform designed to help prevent identity theft, account takeovers and other forms of cyber fraud.

How Does LexisNexis View Fraud and Identity Risks?

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has also highlighted the growing importance of digital identity intelligence in government cybersecurity strategies. In a 2021 cybercrime report, a company executive said digital identity intelligence should be a key component of a layered defense approach for federal agencies. He added that the agencies can combine data related to devices, locations, identities and user behavior with cybersecurity tools to better detect, assess and mitigate fraud risks.