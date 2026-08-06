eSimplicity has secured a new DISA engineering contract

The award builds on the company’s decade of spectrum engineering work

The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will explore AI, digital engineering and more

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded eSimplicity a contract to provide electromagnetic spectrum, or EMS, engineering and applied engineering support services for the Department of War.

As the Department of War advances its use of the electromagnetic spectrum and other next-generation capabilities, the Potomac Officers Club will close out its DOW-focused event calendar for the year with the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Government and industry leaders will discuss artificial intelligence, digital engineering, autonomous systems, network modernization and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Register now to reserve your seat!

What Is the Scope of the DISA Contract?

The company said Friday it will support DOW’s EMS use by providing engineering and technical services.

In addition to spectrum and applied engineering, the contract also covers electromagnetic environmental effects engineering, electromagnetic compatibility analysis, spectrum supportability assessments and related services that support the design, testing, fielding and sustainment of spectrum-dependent systems.

The contract adds to eSimplicity’s defense and national security portfolio, building on the company’s more than a decade of experience in spectrum engineering and applied technical services.

What Did eSimplicity Officials Say About the Contract Award?

AnhThu Nguyen, CEO of eSimplicity, said reliable spectrum access underpins current defense missions and pointed to the company’s decade of experience solving spectrum engineering challenges for defense customers.

“We’re honored to support DISA in advancing this critical mission. For more than a decade, our team has helped defense customers solve complex spectrum engineering challenges, and we look forward to delivering the technical excellence and mission focus needed to support today’s evolving operational environment,” added Nguyen.

Richard Smith, vice president and general manager of defense and national security at eSimplicity since March, said spectrum engineering is core to eSimplicity’s technical identity, reflecting the team’s years of experience navigating the electromagnetic environment.

“We’re honored to support DISA by delivering the engineering rigor, applied expertise, and trusted partnership needed to help ensure critical capabilities are ready to perform whenever and wherever they’re needed,” Smith stated.

What Other Contracts Has eSimplicity Recently Secured?

Other recent wins for eSimplicity include a $40 million Quality Data and Analytics Services II task order awarded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to continue supporting the agency’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality with data, analytics and digital capabilities aimed at improving healthcare quality.

In August 2025, the U.S. Navy awarded eSimplicity a potential five-year, $99.2 million contract for spectrum management support services.