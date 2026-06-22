Duality and Red Hat have teamed up to bring sovereign AI to governments

Collaboration supports secure AI, analytics and data protection

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cloud, cyber and other modernization priorities

Duality Technologies and Red Hat have partnered to help government agencies and regulated organizations deploy artificial intelligence capabilities across sensitive data environments while ensuring data protection.

As agencies and industry partners look to scale AI while maintaining security, privacy and compliance, discussions around trusted AI adoption are expected to take center stage at the 2026 FedCiv Summit. The event will bring together government and industry leaders to examine AI deployment, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and enterprise modernization priorities shaping federal civilian missions. Attend this Oct. 29 summit to gain insights into procurement trends and partnership opportunities. Sign up now!

Duality said Wednesday the collaboration combines its privacy-enhancing technologies with Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud and confidential computing capabilities to support secure analytics and AI workloads in sovereign and regulated environments.

What Does the Duality-Red Hat Collaboration Support?

According to Duality, the collaboration aims to help defense, public sector, healthcare and financial services organizations operationalize sovereign AI while maintaining governance, privacy and operational control across hybrid environments.

The partnership will help advance secure large language model training and inference, federated AI collaboration, cross-domain analytics, and privacy-preserving analytics across mission-critical environments.

What Did Duality & Red Hat Officials Say About the Collaboration?

Alon Kaufman, CEO and co-founder of Duality Technologies, said organizations handling sensitive data have faced barriers to adopting modern AI capabilities because regulated information often cannot be shared or centralized.

“By combining Duality’s privacy-preserving platform with Red Hat’s open confidential computing stack, we’ve changed that. TEE-protected AI is now deployable anywhere, on any infrastructure an organization controls,” added Kaufman.

Axel Sass, chief architect for the Field CTO Organization at Red Hat, said trusted AI requires secure collaboration and infrastructure.

“Together, Red Hat and Duality are helping organizations operationalize sovereign AI across hybrid and regulated environments without requiring sensitive data to be centralized or exposed,” Sass noted.

How Does the Partnership Support Duality’s Efforts to Drive Secure Data Collaboration?

The partnership aligns with Duality’s broader efforts to advance secure data collaboration across government and regulated environments.

In 2024, Duality Technologies announced the establishment of a public sector advisory board to support AI safety and secure data collaboration initiatives.

The company also participated in the second phase of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Data Protection in Virtual Environments program to advance encrypted data protection capabilities.