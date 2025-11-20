in Executive Moves, News

Kraken Expands Advisory Board With New National Security Leader Appointments

Jonathan Moneymaker / LinkedIn
Jonathan Moneymaker. The former BlueHalo CEO, along with Mike Pompeo and Brian Bulatao, joined Kraken’s advisory board.
Jonathan Moneymaker Board Member Kraken Tech Group

Kraken Technology Group has added three senior national security leaders, namely Jonathan Moneymaker, Mike Pompeo and Brian Bulatao, to its international advisory board, supporting the company’s push into the U.S. defense market and its transition to large-scale, localized production.

Who Is Jonathan Moneymaker?

Moneymaker, a past Wash100 Award winner, most recently served as the CEO of BlueHalo, guiding the company from inception through rapid expansion and ultimately to a $4 billion sale to AeroVironment earlier this year, Kraken said Wednesday. He has spent his career building, scaling and advising organizations developing defense and national security technologies.

His background spans early-stage ventures, Fortune 50 programs and private equity platforms. He holds a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the University of Southern California and completed senior executive programs at Wharton, Kellogg School of Management, Rady School of Management and Harvard Law School.

Who Are Pompeo and Bulatao?

Mike Pompeo previously served as secretary of state and director of the CIA, following four terms in Congress and an earlier career as a U.S. Army officer. After his government service, he co-founded Niobrara Investment Partners, where he serves as a partner.

Brian Bulatao had served as the chief operating officer of the CIA and was later appointed as under secretary of state for management, overseeing diplomatic security, global talent and crisis response. Most recently, he was chief administrative officer at Activision Blizzard, where he led post-merger integration following Microsoft’s acquisition. A graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Bulatao holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

“The credibility and expertise of our international advisors is unparallelled, and their involvement confirms and supports a rapidly growing adoption of Kraken capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Mal Crease, Kraken’s CEO and founder. “Kraken has firmly established its presence across NATO Europe and is now focused on embedding and expanding these proven capabilities in support of the U.S. and its Allies.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/bae-systems-awarded-30-million-from-us-navy-for-identification-friend-or-foe-an-apx-123a-v-common-transponder
BAE Systems logo. BAE Systems has enhanced its radiation-hardened 12-nanometer, or RH12, Storefront with new capabilities.
BAE Systems Unveils New Capabilities for RH12 Storefront
Russell Marsh
Russ Marsh, Cubic Defense president. Marsh said SNC's Freedom Trainer is utilizing the capabilities of mid-tier companies
Cubic Defense to Support SNC Freedom Trainer in Navy UJTS Competition