Kraken Technology Group has added three senior national security leaders, namely Jonathan Moneymaker, Mike Pompeo and Brian Bulatao, to its international advisory board, supporting the company’s push into the U.S. defense market and its transition to large-scale, localized production.

Who Is Jonathan Moneymaker?

Moneymaker, a past Wash100 Award winner, most recently served as the CEO of BlueHalo, guiding the company from inception through rapid expansion and ultimately to a $4 billion sale to AeroVironment earlier this year, Kraken said Wednesday. He has spent his career building, scaling and advising organizations developing defense and national security technologies.

His background spans early-stage ventures, Fortune 50 programs and private equity platforms. He holds a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the University of Southern California and completed senior executive programs at Wharton, Kellogg School of Management, Rady School of Management and Harvard Law School.

Who Are Pompeo and Bulatao?

Mike Pompeo previously served as secretary of state and director of the CIA, following four terms in Congress and an earlier career as a U.S. Army officer. After his government service, he co-founded Niobrara Investment Partners, where he serves as a partner.

Brian Bulatao had served as the chief operating officer of the CIA and was later appointed as under secretary of state for management, overseeing diplomatic security, global talent and crisis response. Most recently, he was chief administrative officer at Activision Blizzard, where he led post-merger integration following Microsoft’s acquisition. A graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Bulatao holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

“The credibility and expertise of our international advisors is unparallelled, and their involvement confirms and supports a rapidly growing adoption of Kraken capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Mal Crease, Kraken’s CEO and founder. “Kraken has firmly established its presence across NATO Europe and is now focused on embedding and expanding these proven capabilities in support of the U.S. and its Allies.”