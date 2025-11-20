Cubic Defense has joined SNC‘s Freedom Trainer team for the Navy’s Undergraduate Jet Training System, or UJTS, competition.

Cubic Defense said Wednesday that it will contribute its Synthetic Inject to Live – Live, Virtual and Constructive, or SITL-LVC, training and Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction, also known as SPEAR, platform to the program.

How Will Cubic Support the Freedom Trainer?

SITL-LVC integrates computer-generated scenarios into live exercises to increase realism and complexity. The company said the approach has been validated in over 97 Air Force and Navy fighter aircraft sorties and is the only platform that has demonstrated the capability to inject virtual and constructive entities into live cockpit displays at large force employment scale.

Meanwhile, SPEAR unifies data from LVC feeds, multi-domain events and kinetic and non-kinetic effects to create a common operational picture for live and post-mission assessment. The platform has supported major training exercises, including Checkered Flag, Red Flag, Cobra Warrior and Talisman Sabre.

What Does the Freedom Trainer Offer?

According to SNC, the Freedom Trainer is an aircraft that meets the Navy’s landing requirement and engine-related expenses 40 percent lower than the service’s current trainers

The company also shared that the trainer has an airframe lifespan of 16,000 hours, reducing the need for unplanned service life extension programs and supporting longer sortie duration.

“The SNC Freedom Trainer Jet exemplifies how leveraging the capabilities of mid-tier companies can lead to superior training solutions,” stated Russ Marsh, president of Cubic Defense. “We are proud to be part of the agile and proven team bringing innovation, speed with discipline, impeccable engineering, and on-cost and accelerated deliveries to revolutionize naval aviation training.”