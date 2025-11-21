China’s tightening export restrictions on rare earth materials and threats to America’s communications infrastructure pose risks to the Golden Dome, the Department of Defense’s missile defense and command and control program, warned Sean Papso, chief operating officer at Invictus, in an article he penned for SC Media.

How Do China’s New Controls Threaten Defense Production?

He noted that, in October, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce announced export controls on rare earths and related technologies. Under the new policy, any product containing over 0.1 percent of rare earth originating from China would be required to secure Beijing’s approval to be exported.

The export control covers magnets, which are used across the technology sector to manufacture semiconductors, unmanned systems and missile guidance components.

These same materials are used in sensors and systems for interceptors and radar networks that would power the Golden Dome, Papso explained.

What Are the Command and Control Implications

China is also aiming to disrupt U.S. networks, which means that the Golden Dome must be able to survive and operate in a contested environment.

Papso recommended that the Pentagon utilize the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, which he said is a proven classified network that could support the program’s command and control needs by enabling secure, encrypted links.

What Actions Can the Government Take to Mitigate Threats to Golden Dome?

The executive also provided several actions needed to protect the Golden Dome. He called for expanding domestic rare earth and magnet production to reduce reliance on foreign sources.

He also urged the government to modernize JWICS and expand its use to include command and control missions.

Moreover, Papso advocated for requiring clear hardware and software bills of materials from all contractors. The measure, he explained, aims to improve transparency and increase visibility across the defense industrial base.