BAE Systems Unveils New Capabilities for RH12 Storefront

BAE Systems logo. BAE Systems has enhanced its radiation-hardened 12-nanometer, or RH12, Storefront with new capabilities.
BAE Systems has enhanced its radiation-hardened 12-nanometer, or RH12, Storefront with new capabilities.

What Are the New RH12 Storefront Capabilities?

The RH12 Storefront, an advanced integrated circuit development platform, now enables rapid creation of application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, for critical space missions, BAE said Wednesday. Intellectual property licensing and ASIC design and manufacturing processes let customers build custom 12nm system-on-chip, or SoC, architectures tailored for space applications.

Storefront customers can access a broad IP core library, from basic logic to advanced processing and interfaces. Using low-power 12nm transistors, they can enhance performance in resource-limited space environments. The company also incorporates radiation-hardening and reliability techniques into both proprietary and licensed IP blocks.

“This approach uses commercial foundry technology for space missions, qualifying not only the library components but also the process for how each of those components are designed into customer integrated circuits. Customers now have a one-stop-shop for state-of-the-art microelectronics performance to complete their missions in the harsh space environment,” said Joe Dziezynski, director of space systems at BAE Systems.

Who Manufactures the RH12 Storefront Chips?

GlobalFoundries provides commercial 12nm foundry manufacturing for Storefront, while BAE Systems, Cadence, Rambus, and Spectral Design and Test supply IP with advanced functionality and radiation protection. Analog-to-digital, digital-to-analog, and embedded field-programmable gate array IP are being considered for Storefront integration.

