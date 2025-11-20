Jacobs is collaborating with PsiQuantum on a quantum computing facility at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park in Chicago.

Jacobs said Wednesday that it was selected by PsiQuantum as the owner’s representative for the project, which aims to deploy the first utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in the United States.

The project, which received a $500-million incentive package from the state of Illinois, broke ground in September.

How Will Jacobs Support PsiQuantum’s Quantum Computing Facility?

PsiQuantum will create an intermediate-scale test system to validate quantum architecture and performance in the initial phase of the site development. The construction project will have additional phases that will culminate with the deployment of a utility-scale system.

Jacobs will manage project coordination, provide architectural and engineering consulting services, and oversee collaboration among architects, engineers, contractors and stakeholders. The Dallas, Texas-headquartered company will also handle budgets, schedules and quality monitoring throughout the development.

Jacobs is also delivering master planning, schematic design and owner’s engineer services for a similar quantum initiative with PsiQuantum in Brisbane, Australia.

The companies are also working together on a test and assembly facility in California.

“At Jacobs, we work with clients at the leading edge of technology,” commented Patrick Hill, president of global operations at Jacobs. “By continuing our collaboration with PsiQuantum on projects in the U.S. and Australia, we are powering the next era of quantum computing infrastructure, and our global multidisciplinary approach and mission-critical design experience delivers solutions that are shaping the future of technology.”