Cherokee Federal has appointed Katherine Lefler as its new vice president of human resources

Lefler brings more than two decades of experience in workforce strategy, talent management and organizational development

She most recently served as a senior HR consultant at People Engineers, following stints at Vital Energy, Energy Transfer and SemGroup

Cherokee Federal has named human resources executive Katherine “Katie” Lefler vice president of human resources.

The company said Thursday that Lefler will help lead people and culture initiatives as it continues to support federal customers.

“Katie’s combination of strategic vision, operational expertise and people-first leadership makes her a strong addition to Cherokee Federal,” commented Clint Bickett, president of Cherokee Federal.

Who Is Katherine Lefler?

Lefler brings more than two decades of experience in workforce strategy, talent management and organizational development.

She most recently served as a senior human resources consultant at People Engineers. In that role, she supported executive teams as a fractional HR leader and oversaw projects involving performance management modernization, workforce planning, leadership development and Workday implementations.

Before joining People Engineers in 2025, Lefler was HR manager at Vital Energy, where she managed employee lifecycle programs, policy development and workforce integration efforts tied to mergers and acquisitions.

Her previous experience also includes senior HR leadership positions at Energy Transfer and SemGroup, where she led employee relations, organizational development, recruitment, compensation and training initiatives.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and management from Oklahoma State University.

Speaking about her new role, Lefler said Cherokee Federal “has built a strong reputation for supporting critical federal missions while creating meaningful opportunities for its employees.”

“I am excited to join an organization where mission success and employee success go hand in hand,” she continued.

What Is Cherokee Federal?

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses. The organization provides professional services and technology offerings addressing challenges in the areas of defense, technology, health and intelligence.