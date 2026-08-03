The Navy has awarded four companies spots on a $147.9 million contract to provide support services for Commander, Naval Air Forces

The multiple-award contract calls for aircraft carrier readiness support, which includes hazardous waste and material handling and professional engineering assistance

Among the awardees are Mantech Advanced Systems International and HII Mission Technologies

MANTECH subsidiary Mantech Advanced Systems International and the mission technologies business of HII have been awarded spots on a U.S. Navy contract worth $147.9 million in support of Commander, Naval Air Forces, or CNAF. The other awardees on the multiple-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract are Orbis Sibro and QED Systems, the Department of War said Thursday.

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What Are the Terms of the Multiple-Award CNAF Contract?

The contract calls on the awardees to provide CNAF with aircraft carrier readiness support. The required services include hazardous waste and material handling and professional engineering assistance.

Work will be carried out following the issuance of task order awards. The contract comes with a five-year base ordering period that is set to begin in August and continue through July 2031. The contract also comes with a six-month extension, which, if exercised, moves the end of the ordering period to January 2032.

What Other Carrier-Related Work Has HII Done for the Navy?

HII’s prior work for the Navy concerning aircraft carriers include a $471.9 million contract awarded in December 2025 in support of Nimitz-class and Gerald R. Ford-class carriers. That contract called for engineering, technical and design work along with logistics, configuration and database management and modernization, and ship change document development.

Also, in March last year, HII secured a contract from the Navy for services supporting the inactivation and defueling of the USS Nimitz. Potentially worth $358.6 million, the contract called for the advanced planning and procurement of material necessary for the eventual inactivation and defueling of the vessel.